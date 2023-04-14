MANDEVILLE, La (WGNO) — St. Tammany Corporation, Crosby Development, and parish officials announced the unveiling of the Gulf South Commerce Park, located at the intersection of I-12 and LA 1088.

The 919-acre site is centered on the Advanced Manufacturing and Logistics industries and is expected to boost job growth and business expansion within the parish. St. Tammany Corporation developed a comprehensive master plan with Crosby Development and St. Tammany Parish Government leadership to ensure long-term sustainability.

Developers say the Gulf South Commerce Park is going to be a major asset for not only St. Tammany Parish but also the Greater New Orleans Region and the State of Louisiana.

The message repeated at the unveiling was that this project will not happen overnight; it will be in phases. The first phase covers the southern tip of the property, roughly 190 acres.

