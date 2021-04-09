Something Borrowed Blooms is revolutionizing the wedding flower industry

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The average American wedding cost about $32,000 with brides spending almost $2,000 for flowers alone. A local company has created a way to cut down that cost.

“We really thought about wedding flowers and how they are so expensive, but you only use them for a few hours and then they end up in the trash. We thought that was such a waste and we wanted to change that,” says Lauren Bercier is the Co Founder and CEO of Something Borrowed Blooms, “We decided to start something borrowed blooms where we offer a couples beautiful on trend silk wedding flowers that they can rent that saves them over 70% compared to a traditional florist.”

The company ships out flowers for about 600 weddings a month and even saw growth during the pandemic. Bercier says, “ I think it proves that our concept, what we’re doing, and how we are changing the wedding flower industry is really resonates with the modern couple. It’s proven through the fact that not only did we survive through COVID, we really thrived we were able to grow the company by 35% last year.”

Something Borrowed Blooms recently walked away from New Orleans Entrepreneur Week winning a $50,000 investment for their company. They are planning on a 10,000 square-foot expansion on their existing facility in Lafayette. “We are growing here and I’m really proud of the fact that we are able to serve such a huge audience nationally and internationally from right here in Lafayette,” says Bercier.