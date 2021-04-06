Silver Airways to restart service from Louis Armstrong New Orleans Airport

In this Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018 photo, a Silver Airways Saab 340B taxis at Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

NEW ORLEANS — Silver Airways is back.

The Florida-based independent regional airline has announced it offer twice weekly nonstop flights from New Orleans to Jacksonville, Fla.

Silver Airways first announced its service back in 2015. Back then, Silver was offering non-stop flights from New Orleans to Birmingham and Pensacola.

This time around, its new service will provide connections throughout Silver’s existing network throughout Florida, the Bahamas, the Caribbean and other domestic and international destinations within Silver’s codeshare and interline ticketing parnters.

Silver serves more intra-Florida destinations than any other air carrier.

“We are pleased to welcome Silver Airways to New Orleans with nonstop service to Jacksonville,” said Kevin Dolliole, Director of Aviation for the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport. “We continue to work to provide more opportunities to connect New Orleans to the rest of the country and vice versa. This is just the beginning of what we hope will be a great partnership.”

Silver Airways CEO Steve Rossum echoed Dolliole’s comments.

“We are very excited to serve New Orleans, Louisiana and the surrounding Gulf Coast communities” said Rossum. “New Orleans is a vibrant city with a unique culture known for its lively music scene, distinct cuisine, and Southern charm.

“We are delighted to arrive in the Big Easy and look forward to providing safe, reliable, and friendly service to the community here.”

To celebrate the new nonstop service, Silver is offering special fares available at silverairways.com for a limited time for travel from June 3 through July 11, 2021.