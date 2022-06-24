BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)— A new science building is set to be constructed on LSU’s Baton Rouge campus, according to the university.

Thanks to a $27.5 million gift from Shell USA, Inc., the LSU Institute for Energy Innovation will move forward with the construction of the LSU Our Lady of the Lake Interdisciplinary Science Building.

The collaboration aims to establish an institute that will research hydrogen/CCUS, coast, and low carbon fuels.

LSU President William F. Tate IV praised the partnership and the vision it inspired, saying, “Energy represents a central driver of Louisiana’s economy, and Louisiana buttresses the nation’s energy supply, putting LSU in the unique position to partner with industry to discover innovative methods to fuel our nation.”

He continued, “Together with Shell, we invite fellow industry leaders to join us in pioneering the research and development pathways forward to protect and preserve Louisiana’s energy economy while meeting the nation’s future energy needs.”

The new building will be four stories and 148,000 square feet. Located on the corner of Tower Drive and South Stadium Drive, it will serve as an epicenter for academics, research, and industry collaboration.

LSU says Shell’s investment is the university’s largest gift ever received from a for-profit corporation, and its largest gift ever in support of energy-related initiatives.

