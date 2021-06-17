RTA announces plans to return to normal operations

NEW ORLEANS — Beginning Sunday, the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority (RTA) will begin a phased plan to return to normal bus and streetcar operations. The first phase includes restoring full service on all lines during daily peak travel hours (6-9 am and 3-6 pm). Masks are required while on-board vehicles at all times.

Additionally, the RTA will also adjust frequency on the 12 (St. Charles streetcar route), the 88 (St. Claude/Jackson-Barracks), and the 91 (Jackson/Esplanade). Each route will have adjusted frequencies during peak travel times including:

12 — St. Charles Streetcar Peak services reduces frequency from 9 minutes to 12 (Monday – Sunday, 12-6pm)

88 — St. Claude/Jackson Barracks Peak service increases frequency from 20 minutes to 15 minutes (6am – 6pm) Off peak service increases frequency from 60 minutes to 30 minutes

91 — Jackson/Esplanade Weekday peak service increases frequency from 30 minutes to 20 minutes (6am – 6pm) Weekend peak services increases frequency from 60 minutes to 30 minutes (6 am – 6 pm)



RTA will continue to monitor the state of the added service change and work to implement additional changes throughout 2021 and into 2022.

This change comes as more residents are vaccinated, fewer positive COVID-19 cases are being reported, and employment demand is increasing. Since March 2020, the RTA has operated on up to 50% reduced capacity of bus and streetcar services. With more residents returning to work, the phased plan will ensure that riders have steady access to transportation.