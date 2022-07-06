NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The New Orleans Police and Fire departments were on-scene in the Treme area Wednesday afternoon after a historic building partially collapsed.

Video footage captured by WGNO shows the front wall of the structure torn off and its foundation crumbling under the weight of the building.

The building, located at 1025 N. Clairborne Ave., once housed the old Clabon Theatre throughout the mid-20th century and was then converted into a church in the 1970s. Now, the structure stands abandoned and tagged with graffiti.

There is no word yet on how the building collapsed.