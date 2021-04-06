Now Hiring: GNO claims 9 months continued growth in local job postings

NEW ORLEANS — Even before Gov. John Bel Edwards eased COVID-19 restrictions across Louisiana last week, the local New Orleans job market has been consistently picking up steam for the past nine months consecutively.

Metro businesses are open for business following a year of economic uncertainty in the midst of a global pandemic, and their search for employees to fill current openings is at a recent high.

GNO claims regional online job posting in March (49,542) were 9% higher than those in February 2020. GNO says the nine months of continued growth is the longest such streak since data was first tracked in 2016.