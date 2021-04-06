Statewide Coronavirus Dashboard

Guidelines for Reopening Schools

Dr. Rachel Answers Coronavirus Questions

Latest Coronavirus News

Now Hiring: GNO claims 9 months continued growth in local job postings

Business

by:

Posted: / Updated:
helpwanted-alt

NEW ORLEANS — Even before Gov. John Bel Edwards eased COVID-19 restrictions across Louisiana last week, the local New Orleans job market has been consistently picking up steam for the past nine months consecutively.

Metro businesses are open for business following a year of economic uncertainty in the midst of a global pandemic, and their search for employees to fill current openings is at a recent high.

CLICK HERE to view the Greater New Orleans job postings dashboard

GNO claims regional online job posting in March (49,542) were 9% higher than those in February 2020. GNO says the nine months of continued growth is the longest such streak since data was first tracked in 2016.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News