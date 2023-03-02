NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — ABC’s Good Morning America is celebrating Women in Business Month, and some of New Orleans’ very own will be featured.

Lanyard Lovebirds creators Maddie Prieur and Courtney Blitch will be featured in GMA’s Steals and Deals segment, highlighting their unique lanyards, keychains, prayer beads, and more. They’ll even unlock a huge, exclusive deal, according to their Instagram page.

The NOLA natives are best friends-turned-teachers who know first-hand what challenges being educators and entrepreneurs bring. As third-grade teachers at St. Dominic in Lakeview, Prieur and Blitch have watched what started as a side hustle take off from making handmade lanyards for themselves, then their friends, and now the New Orleans community.

“As two teachers who started this side job as a way to make extra income, we are so honored to be recognized on national television for all the hard work and heart we have put into making this small business dream of ours come true!” Prieur tells WGNO.

You can catch Prieur and Blitch on Good Morning America on Saturday, March 4.

