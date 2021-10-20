New Chick-fil-A opens in Thibodaux on October 21

THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) —Starting on October 21, a new Chik-fil-A will be serving customers in Thibodaux.

Chick-fil-A Thibodaux will be open for drive-thru, dine-in, and carry-out service along with third-party delivery available shortly after the opening.

Guests can also take advantage of contactless ordering and payment through the Chick-fil-A App.

In honor of Chick-fil-A Thibodaux’s opening, Chick-fil-A will be surprising 100 local heroes making an impact in the area with free Chick-fil-A for a year. Additionally, Chick-fil-A will donate $25,000 to Feeding America to support the greater Thibodaux area in the fight against hunger.

