Nathan’s Famous to open ‘non-traditional’ kitchens within select Walmart stores

(NEXSTAR) — Customers at select Walmart locations throughout the U.S. will soon be able to partake in some “famous” fast-food fare.

Nathan’s Famous, the restaurant chain known for its hot dogs, crinkle-cut fries and annual eating contest, has announced a partnership with Ghost Kitchen Brands to bring its menu to 60 “non-traditional” locations by the end of the year, many of which will operate inside Walmart stores.

Nathan’s will also open 40 non-traditional locations in Canada by the close of 2021, as well.

“We’re excited to continue our expansion across the US and Canada, and this partnership with Ghost Kitchen Brands grows our footprint even more,” said James Walker, the senior vice president of restaurants at Nathan’s Famous, in a statement.

In addition to the Nathan’s Famous menu, the new U.S. locations will also be offering food from Wings of New York, itself a “virtual kitchen concept” from Nathan’s offering fried chicken, wings and tenders, among other items.

Locations in Canada, on the other hand, will only offer a “sampling” of the Nathan’s Famous menu, according to a press release. All of the kitchens will offer takeout and delivery; those within Walmart stores will offer “some seating.”

Ghost Kitchen Brands first announced plans to bring its non-traditional restaurant concept to Walmart locations in the U.S. and Canada in late March, Nation’s Restaurant News reported. At the time, the brand had planned to expand to “dozens” of Walmart stores.

Ghost Kitchen Brands has already partnered with over 20 food brands, including Quiznos, Cinnabon and Ben & Jerry’s, in an effort to provide a “one-stop food court” for walk-in or delivery customers.

The concept of a “ghost kitchen” itself — a virtual restaurant operating solely for takeout or delivery — has also gained popularity amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as the restaurant industry responds to increased demand for alternative dining options.