BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Workforce Commission’s Office of Unemployment Insurance is hosting a hiring event on Thursday, April 13.

The Office of Unemployment Insurance will interview potential employees interested in becoming Tax Agents and Office of Regulatory Services (ORS) Specialists. These specialists will work at call centers across Louisiana, where they will perform specific assignments related to their roles. They may also be tasked with office-related duties that include data entry, filing, and document reviews.

The Tax Agent and ORS Specialist positions are not the only available jobs to potential employees. During this Thursday’s hiring event, LWC will set up its Mobile Workforce Center to help participants find other job openings within the state.

Anyone planning to visit this event, must first visit the Louisiana State Civil Service website and apply for at least one of the available positions.

As potential employees prepare for this Thursday’s hiring event, LWC recommends the following tips:

Wear professional clothing.

Bring a picture ID and two references.

If you applied for a position a while ago, reapply.

Be prepared for a job interview.

The job you’ve been looking for may be waiting for you. So, don’t miss the event. It will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 2 p.m. at the East Baton Rouge Parish Library, 7711 Goodwood Boulevard.

Image Credit: LWC

