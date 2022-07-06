BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Workforce Commission says its HiRE website is back online after an attempted malware attack last week forced it offline.

The agency said claimants can continue filing claims online, however, payments could take up to 36 hours to process. The delay is due to new security features.

No data breaches were reported and no personal information was compromised, according to Geographic Solutions (GSI). The Louisiana Workforce Commission said GSI operates the HiRE website.

The website went down on June 29 after GSI found an attempted malware attack. The agency said the outage impacted not only Louisiana but 40 other states.

