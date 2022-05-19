BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) —The company that produces one of Louisiana’s favorite carbonated beverages is testing a new look for the drink’s container in hopes of making it more environmentally friendly.

According to an April article from ‘Eat This, Not That,’ Sprite is Louisiana’s soft drink of choice and as its producers, the Coca Cola Company knows that more often than not, Sprite’s soda caps often end up as unsightly litter.

This is despite the fact that all of Coca-Cola’s bottles, including its caps, have been 100% recyclable for a number of years.

To curb the problem, the company’s British arm is set to roll out a version of the bottle that includes an attached cap that’s designed to make it easier to recycle.

The company’s aim is to have all plastic bottles of Sprite, Coke, Coke Zero Sugar, Diet Coke, Fanta, and Dr. Pepper in the United Kingdom redesigned with the new caps by early 2024.

While this will affect Sprite fans overseas, the question is if and when the change will impact Sprite drinkers in Louisiana.

Unfortunately, at this time there is no definitive word from Coca-Cola on whether or not the change will be made to the company’s U.S. products.

So, Louisiana’s local Sprite fans will simply have to wait and see.

Click here to read the entire news release from Coca-Cola.