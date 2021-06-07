Jackson airport celebrates return of Southwest Airlines

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Southwest Airlines is once again offering flights from the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport.

“We are very happy to be standing here today to welcome our newest airline partner, Southwest Airlines, back into the family of JMAA,” said Paul Brown, CEO of the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA).

The first flights happened on Sunday, June 6, but leaders celebrated Southwest’s return on Monday, June 7, with a ribbon cutting ceremony. This was the first Southwest flight in seven years at the airport.

“It’s been several years now since we’ve had Southwest, and it was so well received by the public,” said U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.). “We’ve got it back now, and it’s been something that we’ve worked real hard on in Washington, D.C.”

There are four non-stop routes out of Jackson with Southwest to Houston, Atlanta, Orlando and Baltimore. Right now, the airline has about seven flights coming in and seven flights leaving Jackson each day.