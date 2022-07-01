BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Cultivating a home vegetable garden is a great way to get fresh air, exercise, and ensure that your diet is filled with a diverse range of healthy vitamins, minerals and antioxidants.

But how does one start a home vegetable garden?

The LSU Ag Center has several helpful recommendations in this regard and some are highlighted in the basic steps listed below:

Step 1: Decide what kinds of vegetables you would like to grow.

Step 2: Figure out the spacing between your plants to help you determine the overall size of your garden.

Step 3: Once you know the approximate size of your garden, decide what kinds of materials you will use to create your garden. The materials you choose will depend the size of the garden, size of your lawn, or even the size of your budget. You might consider creating a raised garden bed using treated or recycled wood.

Step 4: Make sure the area where you plan to install your garden receives at least six hours of direct sunlight daily, and that it’s close to a water source.

Step 5: Using the plans above, build the garden.

Step 6: Next, add in the soil. Most garden supply stores and feed mills in the parish carry topsoil or garden soil. You may also want to add and mix in some organic matter like aged manure, partially decayed leaves or peat moss.

Step 7: Select and plant your vegetables.

Step 8: Water and scout your garden every day.

Step 9: When the time is right, harvest what you’ve grown and enjoy!

Keep in mind that while working on your garden in the heat, it’s crucial to stay safe. This involves wearing a hat that can block out the sun, taking as many breaks as you need, and staying hydrated.

It’s also recommended that gardeners wear gloves to protect their hands as they work.

Click here to read the full article, ‘Starting a Home Vegetable Garden,’ from the LSU AgCenter.