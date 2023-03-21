BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – When the world was shut down three years ago because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tremaine Divine was working as an executive chef at a downtown Baton Rouge restaurant. When everything slowed down, his creativity sped up.

“We just wanted to find a way that we can bring our kitchen to yours,” Tremaine said.

Tremaine and his team decided to put the kitchen on wheels and bought a food truck.

His love of food started when he was a young boy in Chicago, being raised by his grandmother.

“She wouldn’t have it any other way. She wanted me to know to cook for myself and clean for myself. I just grew a liking to cooking. That’s how she talked to people through her food. And that just poured over to me,” he says as he remembers his grandmother.

Devine made his way to Baton Rouge to attend the Louisiana Culinary Institute. And has stayed put for the last eight years.

He’s designed multiple menus for different restaurants, and for his food truck, he uses one word to let you know what’s being cooked up.

“Tre’s street Kitchen is Lagniappe, literally. We sell some of everything,” he says.

His and his team’s success as been nothing short of a shock.

“It blew up pretty fast. I was shocked it was word of mouth. We didn’t have money for marketing at the time, so it was word of mouth. We were going on a hope and a prayer,” he says.

And now he’s part of the LSU sports community, corporate events, weddings and as he puts it – all of that is lagniappe for being able to spread his love of food to you.

