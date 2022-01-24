Help build rockets in New Orleans East! Boeing to host hiring event this week

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Aerospace giant Boeing is looking for team members to make big strides for NASA without even leaving the Big Easy.
This week, a Manufacturing and Quality virtual job fair will connect potential employees to recruiters with more information on how they can make a global impact with a local touch.
Event Details
- Thursday, January 27
- Seeking fabrication technicians, quality specialists, and quality inspectors
- Sign up by clicking HERE
The company is looking to fill positions on its Space Launch System team at NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans East. Boeing reports that team members will help build the core and upper stages of the high-power rockets which will carry astronauts to the final frontier.
In addition to helping engineer galactic vessels, Boeing offers a fully-loaded benefits package, including:
- Market-competitve pay
- Top-knotch healthcare and wellness programs
- Paid time off
- Up to 12 weeks parental leave
- 401(k) opportunities
- Tuition assistance
Want to know more about Boeing career opportunities? Visit the career site here.