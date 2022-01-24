Help build rockets in New Orleans East! Boeing to host hiring event this week

FILE – The logo for Boeing appears on a screen above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Despite the pandemic’s damage to air travel, Boeing says it’s optimistic about long-term demand for airplanes. Boeing said Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 that it expects the aerospace market to be worth $9 trillion over the next decade. That includes planes for airlines and military uses and other aerospace products and services. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, file)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Aerospace giant Boeing is looking for team members to make big strides for NASA without even leaving the Big Easy.

This week, a Manufacturing and Quality virtual job fair will connect potential employees to recruiters with more information on how they can make a global impact with a local touch.

Event Details

Thursday, January 27

Seeking fabrication technicians, quality specialists, and quality inspectors

Sign up by clicking HERE

The company is looking to fill positions on its Space Launch System team at NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans East. Boeing reports that team members will help build the core and upper stages of the high-power rockets which will carry astronauts to the final frontier.

In addition to helping engineer galactic vessels, Boeing offers a fully-loaded benefits package, including:

Market-competitve pay

Top-knotch healthcare and wellness programs

Paid time off

Up to 12 weeks parental leave

401(k) opportunities

Tuition assistance

Want to know more about Boeing career opportunities? Visit the career site here.