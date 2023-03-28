NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Barely two months after being destroyed in a fire, popular Metairie eatery Ground Pat’i Grille and Bar will be relocating to Kenner.

The City of Kenner made the announcement on Monday, saying that the restaurant will be housed next to the railroad tracks on Williams Boulevard in Rivertown. The site used to be the location of Porch and Patio, another local restaurant that closed its doors in September of 2021.

This announcement comes after a fire took out the restaurant’s location in Metairie, located near Veterans Boulevard and David Drive, on January 23. At the time, the restaurant had been closed for business.

Officials deemed the structure a total loss following the fire, which remains under investigation by the state fire marshal.

We’re told the Kenner location will begin taking to-go orders in mid-April, with indoor dining to follow soon after.

“Thank you Ground Pati for selecting the City of Kenner,” the city said in an Instagram post. “We’re happy to have you!”

