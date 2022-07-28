BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – State leaders announced Tuesday (July 26) that Louisiana’s unemployment rate is significantly improved.

According to the Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC), the current number of unemployed people as a percentage of the labor force is 3.8 percent, which is the lowest unemployment rate in state history.

Governor John Bel Edwards issued a Wednesday, July 27 statement regarding the increasing availability of jobs, saying, in part, “More Louisianans are employed than ever before. This is a testament to the hard bipartisan work we have done to grow, diversify, and invest in our economy.”

The governor went on to praise citizens for their tenacity and endurance through difficulties, stating, “Even more so, it speaks to the incredible talent and strong work ethic of our people who have weathered floods, hurricanes, and a global pandemic and have come out stronger. We know that the best tool for a family to fight the pressures of inflation is a good-paying job. This is a great time for Louisianans who are looking to start a new career or find a new opportunity with better pay.”

Governor Edwards went on to urge locals to find lucrative careers by contacting the very local government agency that aims to match people with stable jobs, the LWC.

Edwards said, “I want to encourage the people of Louisiana to reach out to the Louisiana Workforce Commission for assistance and to look at what opportunities might be available in their communities.”

Click here to visit the LWC’s website and learn more about its services.