NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— A New Orleans business located in the heart of the French Quarter is closing its doors, the owner announced on Monday.

According to an Instagram post, the Kako Gallery, located at 933 Royal Street, will permanently close later this summer.

Although it did not go into specifics for shutting down, the owner of the business told WGNO it was closing for safety concerns, including “countless encounters that define and reflect the city’s unsafeness.”

While the Royal Street location will no longer be open, customers are encouraged to visit the Kako Gallery in Denham Springs instead.

The business will officially close in the French Quarter on August 27.