NOLA-based tech program to offer free adult coding classes

NEW ORLEANS, La (BRPROUD) — Operation Spark, a tech boot camp program, will now offer a free two-week coding class to adults. The program is tuition-free and classes are expected to begin Monday to Friday starting on November 8.

Minimum requirements to participate, laptop or desktop with high-speed internet connection.

Operation spark trains students for high-paying in-demand tech jobs, starting at a $60k salary for jobs software companies. The classes are virtual and students can learn at their own pace. No experience is necessary.

“Prep is the first phase of Operation Spark’s 6-month workforce program of intensive learning for a high-wage, high-demand job in tech. It gives students the opportunity to try their hand at software programming without a full-time or financial commitment,” said Founder John Fraboni in a press release.

According to the press release technology jobs have become the fastest-growing fields for entry-level high-paying jobs. Interested candidates should apply here https://www.operationspark.org/info-session