For the first time, a double drive-thru at a Louisiana PJ’s

COVINGTON, La – When you wake up and smell the coffee, you sometimes hope it smells like success.

That’s the plan at the newest PJ’s in Covington, Louisiana.

It’s located at 653 North Highway 190, just north of I-12.

It’s the first PJ’s Coffee in Louisiana with a double drive-thru.

That’s to handle double the number of coffee customers.

WGNO’s Bill Wood is there for the ribbon cutting, the applause and the business model arriving in the middle of the pandemic.

PJ’s Manager Lindsay Brennan says the secret is simple.

Simple.

Deep.

Delicious.

“Coffee makes you smile,” she says.

Smiling all the way to success.

That’s the business plan.