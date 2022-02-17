NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New developments have been made in the effort to house the city’s homeless population.

On Thursday, February 17, the Ozanam Inn officially opened its new facility on Poydras Street in the Tulane/Gravier area.

The new, larger shelter can house up to 60 more people. Additionally, the facility includes women’s dorms which allow women to stay overnight and participate in their residential programs for the first time in the Ozanam Inn’s history.

Archbishop Gregory Aymond marked the opening of the new facility with a special prayer:

“We pray today that not only the building will be here to provide important services, but the building will be a sign to those who pass by and to those who know about it. And, invite others not just to know about something, but to do something.”

The Ozanam Inn has been feeding and housing the homeless community of New Orleans for the last 67 years.