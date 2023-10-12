METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Felipe’s restaurant officially opened its fourth location in the New Orleans area on Thursday, October 12, on Old Metairie Road. The owners gave WGNO’s Kenny Lopez a tour inside to show us around!

This is Felipe’s fourth location in the New Orleans area, and their first in Jefferson Parish.

Pike Howard is one of the owners of Felipe’s Taqueria in Metairie and says their new location is the “Felipe’s of the Future.”

“The way we designed this we wanted people to not get confused about what they could do. What we did here is we built a line to corral people a little better,” he said.

The new location is very organized in the way it flows. There’s a line for dining in, and then a separate section for online orders. The salsa bar and beverage station are all easily accessible right after you order.

“We have the classic Felipe’s bar — the horseshoe bar, the one you see at many of our Felipe’s, but what’s different about this one is the outdoor/indoor feel because of the big windows,” he said.

The new location also has an outdoor patio, seating area with TV’s and a play area for kids.

Howard says a comfortable yet modern feel is what they are going for.

“We are starting to introduce booths in New Orleans, and we have charging stations underneath the table to charge your phone while you hang out, also in today’s world you got to have a hook for ladies and their purses,” Howard said.

Even the bathrooms are modern, featuring all-in-one sinks with water, soap, and dryer functions.

With clean hands it was time to head to the kitchen to see what’s fresh.

“Everyday we get fresh produce, proteins, and we get everything fresh on a daily basis,” he said.

While you’re here you may feel like you’re on vacation.

“It is a little bit like modern Mexico. The white stucco is an influence of that,” Ron Stumm, Architect, Builder, and Managing Member said.

Karen Phan is a food blogger and she went to eat at Felipe’s for their grand opening. She said, “Out of all their locations this is by far the most beautiful.”

Felipe’s Metairie is located at 2004 Old Metairie Road.

