KENNER, La. (WGNO) — New Orleans-area pizza chain Fat Boy’s Pizza has announced plans to expand (again)!

On Thursday, a spokesperson with the restaurant says the chain’s second express location will open on Veterans Boulevard. The branch will feature the delicious massive pizza pies we all know, plus a drive-thru, self-serve kiosks, and a digital menu board.

“We’re excited to launch our second Express location in Kenner after an outstanding response to the first one,” Fat Boy’s VP of Operations Casey Biehl said. “Our guests will be able to choose dine-in, takeout, online, or drive-thru and utilize self-checkout kiosks in the dining room. Fat Boy’s Pizza will continue to be at the forefront of innovation and technology while adapting to our customer demands for ease of ordering.”

This will mark the chain’s second express location after opening its first on the West Bank back in December. The Kenner location will be located at 2201 Veterans Boulevard.

An exact opening date was not given, but you can see the latest updates here.

