Dunkin’ introduces new sweet and spooky treat for Halloween

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Dunkin’ is introducing a new drink for the spooky season.

The new Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato will be available from October 13 through November 2.

The new drink features Dunkin’s classic macchiato made with creamy milk and topped with two shots of espresso w/ a peanut butter cup flavor swirl.

Additionally, Dunkin’ has brought back its famous Spider Donuts for the Halloween season!

The Spider Donut features a classic ring donut with orange icing, topped with a glazed chocolate MUNCHKINS® donut hole treat, chocolate drizzle for the spider legs, and white icing for the eyes to create the sweet eight-legged donut creature.

Trick-or-treaters can also win prizes Wednesday, October 13 through Halloween from the comfort of their own phone, once per day, anytime and anywhere. Dunkin’ has created an augmented reality door at www.dunkindoor.com, where fans can hold up their mobile device in their space and “ring the bell.” Once the virtual door opens through their screen, they could instantly win $1,000 or a Dunkin’ eGift Card to use towards trying a Dunkin’ Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato or Spider Donut*.

Lastly, participating Dunkin’ locations will offer Halloween DIY Dunkin’ Donut Decorating Kits to make wickedly good treats for solo celebrations or Halloween get-togethers big or small. Each kit will feature plain yeast or Old Fashioned cake donuts, with pre-packaged icing in orange, white, and chocolate varieties, and three sprinkle blends. The Halloween DIY Dunkin’ Donut Decorating Kits are available for purchase in two sizes, small (4-count donuts) and large (9-count donuts), while supplies last.

To learn more about Dunkin’, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com or subscribe to the Dunkin’ blog to receive notifications at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog.