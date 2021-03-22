Disney Stores closings: Here are the locations going out-of-business this week. Any in Louisiana?

Logo of a Disney Store is seen at Disneyland park in Chessy, near Marne-la-Vallee, outside Paris on March 31, 2012. AFP PHOTO / THOMAS SAMSON (Photo credit should read THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At least 38 Disney Stores across the U.S. are set to permanently close their doors by Tuesday.

On March 3, Disney announced it plans to focus on its e-commerce business and will close at least 60 locations in North America by the end of 2021.

In its March 3 press release, Disney said it is focusing on providing “a more seamless, personalized and franchise-focused ecommerce experience through its shopDisney platform.” The company said it plans to integrate the platform more into its Disney Parks apps and social media platforms.

“The global pandemic has changed what consumers expect from a retailer,” Stephanie Young, president of consumer products games and publishing, said in a statement. “Over the past few years, we’ve been focused on meeting consumers where they are already spending their time, such as the expansion of Disney store shop-in-shops around the world. We now plan to create a more flexible, interconnected ecommerce experience that gives consumers easy access to unique, high-quality products across all our franchises.”

Disney said it plans to continue operating more than 600 stores inside and outside its parks and through third-party retailers around the world.

Here are the other Disney Store locations closing by March 23:

Arizona

Chandler – Chandler Fashion Center, 3111 W Chandler Blvd.

Glendale – Arrowhead Towne Center, 7700 W Arrowhead Towne Center

Scottsdale – Scottsdale Fashion Square, 7014-2216 East Camelback Road

California

Arcadia – Westfield Santa Anita, 1400 South Baldwin Ave.

Mission Viejo – The Shops at Mission Viejo, 555 Shops at Mission Viejo Drive

Montclair – Montclair Plaza, 5060 East Montclair Plaza Lane

Montebello – The Shops at Montebello, 2134 Montebello Town Center

Roseville – Westfield Galleria at Roseville, 1151 Galleria Blvd.

Salinas – Northridge Mall, 720 Northridge Mall

San Diego – Fashion Valley Mall, 7007 Friar Road

San Jose – Oakridge Mall, 925 Blossom Hill Road

Santa Monica – Santa Monica Place, 395 Santa Monica Place

Colorado

Broomfield – FlatIron Crossing, 1 West Flatiron Crossing Drive

Florida

Miami – Aventura Mall, 19575 Biscayne Blvd.

Tampa – International Plaza, 32223 NW Shore Blvd.

Illinois

Chicago – State Street, 108 North State Street

Rosemont – Fashion Outlets of Chicago, 5220 Fashion Outlets Way

Indiana

Indianapolis – Castleton Square, 6020 East 82nd St.

Merrillville – Southlake Mall, 2144 Southlake Mall

Kansas

Overland Park – Oak Park Mall, 11447 West 95th St.

Maryland

Baltimore – White Marsh Mall, 8200 Perry Hall Blvd.

Hanover – Arundel Mills, 7000 Arundel Mills Circle

Missouri

St. Louis – St. Louis Galleria, 1155 Saint Louis Galleria

New Jersey

Freehold – Freehold Raceway Mall, 3710 Route 9

New York

Riverhead – Tanger Outlets Riverhead, 1770 West Main Street

Staten Island – Staten Island Mall, 2655 Richmond Ave.

Ohio

North Olmsted – Great Northern Mall, 564 Great Northern Mall

Oregon

Portland – Clackamas Town Center, 12000 Southeast 82nd Ave.

Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh – South Hills Village, 421 South Hills Village

Springfield – Springfield Mall, 1250 Baltimore Pike

Tennessee

Knoxville – West Town Mall, 7600 Kingston Pike

Texas

El Paso – Cielo Vista Mall, 8401 Gateway Boulevard West

Houston – Memorial City, 303 Memorial City Way

Houston – Willowbrook Mall, 2000 Willowbrook Mall

Laredo – Mall Del Norteo, 5300 San Dario Ave.

San Antonio – Ingram Park Mall, 6301 Northwest Loop 410

San Antonio – North Star Mall, 7400 San Pedro Ave.

San Antonio – Rivercenter Mall, 849 East Commerce Street