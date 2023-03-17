NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — One of the oldest restaurants in New Orleans has been acquired by one of the city’s most renowned culinary dynasties.

On Friday (March 17), Dickie Brennan & Company announced the finalized purchase of Pacal’s Manale restaurant. The Uptown eatery opened in 1913 and has since been a hotspot for oysters, Creole-Italian fusion, and of course, its New Orleans-famous barbeque shrimp.

For more than 100 years, Pascal’s Manale was operated by the DeFelice family until it was sold in 2019 to Jessica and Ray Brandt. Days after the sale, Ray died of cancer, leading to an immense estate battle within the family over more than $300 million, which included Brandt’s dozens of auto dealerships and collision centers across Louisiana and Mississippi.

The fate of the restaurant’s ownership has been in question since.

“As a family that has deep roots in New Orleans, we understand the importance of preserving our city’s culinary heritage. Passing Pascal’s Manale to the Brennan family is a proud moment for us, as we know that they share our commitment to culinary excellence and tradition. We look forward to seeing how they will continue to build upon the legacy of this treasured institution,” says Jessica Brandt on this change in ownership.

Alongside his sister, Lauren Brennan Bower, and his business partner, Steve Pettus, Dickie Brennan owns and operates a handful of the city’s most iconic restaurants, including Bourbon House, Dickie Brennan’s Steakhouse, Palace Cafe, and Tableau. However, the company is only a branch of the entire family’s dozens of restaurants, which include Commander’s Palace and of course, Brennan’s.

