BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Circle K is cutting gas prices by 40 cents per gallon for three hours only at participating locations on Thursday, May 25. Between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., drivers can fill up on Circle K Fuel Day. This is the second year that the chain has offered this deal.

“After an overwhelming response from customers, we are thrilled to bring back Circle K Fuel Day in a bigger way,” said Louise Warner, senior vice president of global fuels for Circle K. “With summer right around the corner, we want to thank our customers for their loyalty by providing them an opportunity to fuel their adventures and enjoy some great savings.”

Circle K said that more than 5,000 of their locations will take part in this promotion. The deal will be available as long as supplies last. You can check to see whether a Circle K location near you is participating by clicking here. A quick search shows that almost 250 Louisiana locations are taking part in Circle K Fuel Day.

According to Circle K, “The price on the pump at Circle K stores reflects the discounted price during that time.”