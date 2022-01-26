NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Place your bets! Sports gambling is going digital all across Louisiana on Friday, January 28 and you can join in on the excitement with just a tap on your phone.

Beginning at 8 a.m., mobile bets will be accepted on platforms approved by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. This includes the apps Caesars Sportsbook along with BetMGM.

Both companies issued statements on the highly-anticipated sound-off. Here’s what they had to say:

BetMGM

“We’re proud that BetMGM will be in the first wave of operators to launch mobile sports betting in Louisiana this Friday. We thank both the Louisiana Gaming Control Board and the Louisiana State Police and look forward to parlaying BetMGM’s success in neighboring regions into a long, successful, and responsible relationship with sports fans in the state.” BetMGM’s CEO Adam Greenblatt

Caesars Sportsbook

“Caesars Sportsbook is ready for mobile sports betting’s debut in Louisiana on Friday. This is an opportunity we’ve been working toward for a long time. We can’t wait to offer the entire state of Louisiana the access to Caesars Rewards that we’ve been delivering at our Louisiana casinos for years. We’re confident that the Caesars Sportsbook app will offer Louisianans the most competitive odds and the very best in rewards, with every wager earning Caesars Rewards. We’ve seen tremendous interest in legal sports betting since the opening of our Caesars Sportsbooks at Harrah’s New Orleans and Horseshoe Bossier City. Come Friday, through the app, we’ll be able to offer even more opportunities to experience the thrill of sports wagering. From our recent 20-year, exclusive naming-rights partnership to rebrand the Caesars Superdome to our investment to transform Harrah’s New Orleans into Caesars New Orleans with a state-of-the-art Caesars Sportsbook, Louisiana is a special place that we’ve called home for a long time. As sports betting expands, we are grateful to Chairman Johns and his team, our partners at the Saints, Pelicans, Texans, The Advocate and LSU Athletics, our Team Members, and our valued guests.” Eric Hession, Co-President of Caesars Digital.

The launch comes just months after the kick-off of in-person sports betting in October of last year.