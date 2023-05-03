METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — What now stands as an abandoned hotel in Jefferson Parish will soon be converted into offices for transportation company Harvey Gulf International Marine.

Jefferson Parish Councilman Scott Walker made the announcement this week, confirming that the blighted Texas Motel, located near the intersection of Airline Drive and Severn Avenue, will be transformed.

Currently located in the Hancock Whitney building in downtown New Orleans, the Harvey Gulf offices will be relocated to Metairie. We’re told the project is worth several million dollars and will provide about 100 new jobs.

Details regarding when the project will be completed were unavailable.

