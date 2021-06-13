Assisted living home takes another step towards returning to normal

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The COVID-19 pandemic kept many families apart, but one assisted living facility is celebrating a milestone in returning to normal.

As restrictions loosened, adults have been able to visit family members in these facilities, but children were not allowed in.

That all changed Saturday, and the staff at the Holly Court Assisted Living facility decided to celebrate with a Friends and Family event.

Admissions Director Jeri Shread says, “It was very overwhelming when we told them, hey, we’re going to get some sunshine, we’re going to have a lot of fun and guess who you’re going to see?”

It was smiles all around as many of the attractions kept the kids entertained. “We have pony rides, bounce house, we have a petting zoo, we have the alpacas, goats, we have a tortoise you can walk… we have face painting, popcorn, ice cream, hotdogs, and firemen have volunteered from St. George,” said Executive Director Terry Atchetee.

Residents were happy to see their families. “For a long time, she wasn’t able to any of her great-grandchildren, and she has 9 of them so this was the first time she’s really been able to see any of them,” said Angie Guedry.

And her favorite part of the event? “I think just seeing her smile and you know, to be able to see how happy she was with all of her grandchildren,” said Guedry.