LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette Parish manufacturing company announced today it will be adding 85 direct new jobs with an average salary of $40,600 plus benefits as part of a $5 million expansion.

ASH Industries is a custom molding manufacturer that produces specialized products ranging from surgical devices to laser light show components. According to Louisiana Economic Development (LED), ASH’s manufacturing space will be increased by 20,000 square feet, including the addition of a chiller, a 125-foot expanse crane, and water cooling for machinery.

LED said the expansion was also made possible by a state incentive package, which includes the services of LED FastStart. The company is also expected to take advantage of the state’s Enterprise Zone and Industrial Tax Exemption programs. An additional 120 indirect jobs could also be added to the local economy as part of the expansion, LED estimates.

“The expansion of ASH Industries is an important job creation project for the skilled workforce in Lafayette,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said. “For more than 30 years, ASH has fostered a strong team, and is set to grow that team further – a testament to the opportunities available in Louisiana’s manufacturing industry.”

“ASH Industries has consistently grown since opening its doors in Lafayette 31 years ago, and expanding its operations will lead to continued success for its employees, their families and our community,” Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory said. “This multi-million-dollar investment will not only benefit ASH Industries but Lafayette as a whole by stimulating economic growth and creating competitive job opportunities.”

“ASH Industries is optimistic about the future of manufacturing in Louisiana and so far has launched phase one of a three-phase program to invest in jobs in our community,” company President Hartie Spence said. “The ingredients of economic development in our industry are manufacturing space, a solid employee base and the latest in cutting-edge manufacturing equipment. ASH’s current expansion will directly support and increase the services that we can provide customers who appreciate the benefits of having their products manufactured in our state.”

ASH Industries is a manufacturing company that attracts customers from all over North America and Europe. ASH offers in-house metal injection molding (MIM), thermoplastic and silicone injection molding, rotational molding and tooling, as well as cast epoxy components and seven-axis Swiss lathe production. Molding includes custom inserts, over-molding and two-shot molding. The company also offers component assembly, secondary processing and decorating, utilizing the latest in CNC, EDM and modeling technology. The world comes to ASH Industries to manufacture the next generation of products that will change lives. For more information, visit ASHIndustries.com.