NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An Algiers woman saw a gap in the market and decided to fill it with her own invention.

She invented the Eco Wonder Cloth, making mopping easier and cheaper.

Shelley Thomas, 72, likes her floors clean and spotless but struggled with mops that use disposable sheets.

“I would put the sheets in those holes on the mop and it would constantly come off. I’d have to keep putting them back in,” said Thomas.

So she wondered, what if she invented the Eco Wonder Cloth, made with microfibers?

“I put Velcro on it, made it reversable, and it worked great,” she said.

Thomas went on to say, “I figure if I liked it, someone else could benefit. So, that’s what made me get the patent.”

She feels her new cleaning tool saves time and money in the long run.

“This can be used over and over and over, hundreds of times,” she said.

The Eco Wonder Cloth can be washed by hand or a washing machine. If you want to use detergent on the floors, you can do so.

Shelley promises after one use, you’ll never wonder why you ever mopped your floors without the wonder cloth.

“You just get this one cloth. It really is cleaning simplified,” said Thomas.

For more information about the product and pricing, visit the Eco Wonder Cloth website.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts