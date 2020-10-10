Business owners still picking up pieces after Hurricanes Laura and Delta

News

by: Jake Chapman

Posted: / Updated:

A truck drive through floodwaters in a neighborhood in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, after Hurricane Delta moved through on Friday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Lake Charles, LA. (WIAT) – Businesses in Lake Charles are picking up debris for the second time in six weeks after Hurricane Delta made landfall Friday evening.

Ribbeck Companies, a construction company in Lake Charles, sustained significant damage to its office’s roof from Hurricane Laura and minor leaking from Delta.

Edward “Buzzy” Ribbeck says he is thankful Delta weakened before hitting the area.

“Last night was bad, but it wasn’t that bad. I just kept thinking It’s a good thing we left for Hurricane Laura,” Ribbeck said.

On Saturday, he went to check on his building, picking up debris.

“If you drive around today, you will see people out in their yards and businesses doing what they have to do,” Ribbeck said.

Ribbeck thinks Laura did more damage to the area than Delta.

“No comparison. My wife and I left for Hurricane Laura. Thank goodness,” Ribbeck said.

Thousands lost power during the storm.

Though it has been a tough few weeks for the coast, Ribbeck thinks the people of Lake Charles will respond.

“I wouldn’t say that we are pretty resiliant, I would say we are extremely resilient,” Ribbeck said.

And they can recover from this together.

“Visit this place in 3 to 6 months, and you are going to see a tremendous difference in what these people here in this community can do,” Ribbeck said.

LATEST POSTS

Share this story

Weather Video

10 PM Delta update

Friday 5 PM Delta update

Hurricane Delta Latest

Hurricane Delta bearing down on southwest Louisiana

Thursday 10 PM Delta update

Thursday afternoon Delta update

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

85° / 71°
Mostly clear
Mostly clear 10% 85° 71°

Sunday

89° / 73°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 89° 73°

Monday

89° / 72°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 89° 72°

Tuesday

86° / 67°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 86° 67°

Wednesday

85° / 67°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 85° 67°

Thursday

86° / 68°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 86° 68°

Friday

75° / 58°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 75° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

7 PM
Clear
0%
80°

78°

8 PM
Clear
0%
78°

77°

9 PM
Clear
0%
77°

76°

10 PM
Clear
0%
76°

75°

11 PM
Clear
0%
75°

75°

12 AM
Clear
10%
75°

75°

1 AM
Clear
10%
75°

74°

2 AM
Clear
10%
74°

74°

3 AM
Clear
10%
74°

73°

4 AM
Clear
10%
73°

73°

5 AM
Clear
10%
73°

73°

6 AM
Clear
10%
73°

73°

7 AM
Clear
10%
73°

74°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
74°

75°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
75°

78°

10 AM
Sunny
10%
78°

81°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
81°

84°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

85°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

87°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

85°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

86°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

86°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

85°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

Popular

Latest News

More News