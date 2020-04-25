NOPD searching for two suspects after a barber shop robbery

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is investigating a business burglary reported on April 23, 2020 in the 2700 block of Orleans and is searching for two suspects seen on surveillance video near the location at the time of the incident.

At approximately 1:30 a.m., the pictured male and female subjects allegedly forced entry to a barber shop, where they removed multiple articles of clothing and barber’s tools before fleeing.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD First District detectives at 504-658-6010 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.