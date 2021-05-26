Business burglar couldn’t decide whether to be bold or sneaky

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to identify and locate a business burglary suspect who made a clean getaway with all kinds of soap. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

The crime happened last Sunday, May 23, at about 3:30 in the morning at a Family Dollar store in the 4500 block of Old Gentilly Road. The NOPD released security camera footage from the store that shows much of what happened.

In the video, the burglar goes from being bold and smashing the store’s front door glass to being sneaky once inside the building.

Police say he got away with soap, body wash, detergent, headphones and cigarettes. The battle to get those cigarettes is worth the view.

To watch the latest Wheel of Justice report, including that surveillance footage, click on the video at the top of this story.

If you can help police identify or locate the person responsible for the burglary, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 420 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.