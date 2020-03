NEW ORLEANS, LA – DECEMBER 21: Michael Burton #46 of the Detroit Lions scores a touchdown during the second quarter of a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 21, 2015 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

With Zach Line retiring, the Saints brought back the man who lost a training camp battle with Line last August.

The Saints announced they have signed fullback Michael Burton to a one year contract.

Burton has played in regular season games with three teams, Detroit (2015-16), Chicago 2017-18), and Washington in 2019.

Burton appeared in ten games for Washington, with two starts.