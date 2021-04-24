Burgum joins 14 governors in opposition to Biden’s “30 by 30” plan

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum joined 14 other governors to oppose President Joe Biden’s plan to conserve 30% of U.S. lands and waters by 2030.

The plan, dubbed the “30 by 30,” was created in an executive order signed by Biden on Jan. 27 as part of the “Tackle the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad, Create Jobs, and Restore Scientific Integrity Across Federal Government.”

Details of which lands and waters have not been released yet.

In a letter to Biden, the governors say they are “deeply concerned about any effort to enlarge the federal estate or further restrict the use of public lands in our states.”

Burgum tweeted his opposition to the plan, saying in part, “We will resist any attempt by the federal government to further restrict the use of state lands or infringe on the private property rights of our citizens.”

We joined fellow governors in opposition to the Biden administration’s 30×30 plan.



We will resist any attempt by the federal government to further restrict the use of state lands or infringe on the private property rights of our citizens. https://t.co/WH4DA7wccd — Gov. Doug Burgum (@DougBurgum) April 22, 2021

Neighboring South Dakota and Montana governors signed the letter as well.