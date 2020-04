New Orleans – The NOPD is asking the public’s assistance in locating Allen Carter (pictured, DOB: 6/10/2001) wanted for a burglary incident that occurred on November 28, 2019.

At around 2:30 a.m., Carter allegedly burglarized a home located in the 700 block of Jackson Avenue.

Anyone with information regarding Carter’s whereabouts is asked to contact Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060, or anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877- 903-STOP.