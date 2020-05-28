Burglary subject wanted in the Sixth District

New Orleans – The NOPD is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Daniel “Danny” Centanni who is wanted for a burglary incident that occurred on May 13, 2020.

Centanni was reportedly involved in an incident that occurred in the 2800 block of Danneel Street.

Anyone with information regarding this incident and/or whereabouts of the pictured subject is asked to contact Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060 or email nolatips@nola.gov. Anyone may call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.