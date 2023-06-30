NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to identify and arrest a suspect in a business burglary. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

The crime happened between 1:00 and 2:00 in the morning on Tuesday, June 27, at a corner store in the 4100 block of Jumonville Street. The store’s security camera footage shows much of what happened.

In the video, the thief is seen entering the business through the window for a vent fan. The man kicks the fan out of the way then lowers himself to the floor of the store. From there, he fills a back with cigarettes and alcohol. The time stamp on the surveillance video shows that the man was in the store for about an hour.

According to police, the thief wasn’t detected until he opened one of the doors to leave, triggering the burglar alarm. That’s when, they say, he dropped the back of items and left it behind as he made his getaway.

If you have information that could help police identify or locate the person responsible for the burglary, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 460 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

