Buffalo Exchange New Orleans reopening to the public

NEW ORLEANS – Starting May 26, Buffalo Exchange New Orleans will be reopening its doors, though things will be quite different.

The resale clothing store, considered the originator of buy-sell-trade fashion, will start out with reduced hours of 12-6 pm Monday – Sunday for shopping and will offer customers the option to sell their closet cleanouts by a drop-off through appointment only. They’ll also be implementing a variety of safety and social distancing protocols.

In addition to regular sanitation, Buffalo Exchange will be requiring face masks or coverings for all customers and employees, dressing rooms are closed (though the company is extending their return policy) and a limited number of shoppers will be allowed in at a time to allow for social distancing. The resale favorite is also encouraging contactless payment through methods like Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay and tap-to-pay credit cards when possible. Still need to use the credit card keypad? Not a problem – they have clean Q-Tips available to punch in your pin and reduce contact. Sneeze guards are in place at all register areas and they are sanitizing all shoes, accessories or jewelry customers try on before putting them back on the sales floor.

“We’ve been receiving tons of questions and comments from longtime Buffalo fans who want to know when we’re reopening,” says Buffalo Exchange Vice President Rebecca Block. “It’s been a long, uncertain road and things may not be ‘normal’ for quite some time, but we’re excited to see our Buffalo family again and get back to what we do best.”

The employees of Buffalo Exchange have been training on new coronavirus-based protocols, deep cleaning the store. They’ve also been restocking the store with fresh summer styles, and the fantastic variety of treasures they’re known for – from current trends and everyday styles to vintage, designer and one-of-a-kind finds.

“We’re determined to provide a livelihood for our employees for many years to come and be a sustainable fashion resource in our communities – being able to reopen will make that a possibility again.” says Block. “We’re really grateful for a devoted team and a very supportive community.”

Starting May 26th, to set up an appointment to drop off your closet cleanout, call Buffalo Exchange New Orleans at (504) 891-7443. To start out, drop-off selling will be limited to 50 items per customer. Or, grab your mask and head into the store!

Staying in for the time being? Buffalo Exchange offers a Sell By Mail program – simply request a prepaid shipping bag online, send it off, and get paid for your closet cleanout.