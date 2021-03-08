Buddha and Shiva, Lotus and Dragon: A New Exhibition at NOMA

NEW ORLEANS—As spring approaches and the weather sweetens, it’s time for a culturally engaging field trip the New Orleans Museum of Art. There’s a new world-renown exhibition called Buddha and Shiva, Lotus and Dragon: Masterworks from the Mr. and Mrs. John D. Rockefeller 3rd Collection at Asia Society.

It’s a collection of 70 objects that center around the faith of Asia. Jainism, Buddhism and Hinduism. On an upper level, there is another exhibition that centers around Christianity in Asia.

Lisa Rotondo-McCord is the Deputy Director for Curatorial Affairs at New Orleans Museum of Art and says ” it was originally a private collection that belonged to Mr. and Mrs. Rockefeller. In the 1970’s, they bequeathed these pieces to the Asia Society in New York. The Rockefellers believed that their could assist in their philanthropic efforts in healing after the effects of World War two.”

One of the main themes of Jainism, Hinduism and Buddhism is a belief in reincarnation. Last year Rockefeller’s collection was at NOMA. It closed after being open for only 72 hours, with the beginning of the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The exhibition is now reborn in NOMA this year! No matter your faith, throughout history, mankind has created art in the name of their deities. A stroll through the collection is an exploration of faith and artistic appreciation. The exhibition will be around through May 30th.