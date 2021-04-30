Buckeye South: Saints add Werner in second round

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JANUARY 11: John Metchie III #8 of the Alabama Crimson Tide is tackled by Pete Werner #20 of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the fourth quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS — The Saints fondness for Ohio State players continues.

Friday night in the second round, New Orleans selected Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner with the 60th pick overall.

Werner, in 47 games, had 16 tackles for losses, and 13 pass break ups.

In January’s Allstate Sugar Bowl win over Clemson, he had 9 combined tackles and a quarterback hurry.

Since 2016, the Saints have drafted 4 Buckeyes. They are Michael Thomas, Von Bell, Marshon Lattimore, and now Pete Werner.

“This is an unreal experience, I’m speechless right now,” said Werner in a Zoom media call immediately after his selection. “I can’t wait to get the opportunity and to arrive in New Orleans. That’s a place where they like Ohio State guys. Being a Saint is everybody’s dream, so finding a great place like New Orleans is unbelievable.”

With the pick ahead of the Saints, #59 overall, Carolina and former LSU passing game coordinator Joe Brady, selected LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr.

“Going into this draft, I never thought that the Saints were going to be an option, but luckily it happened the way it did,” admitted Werner. “I had a great talk with Coach Michael Hodges, the linebacker coach, and I talked to a lot of great people in this organization.

“I never thought I was going to get drafted here, but when you talk to a bunch of different guys about their experiences going through the draft, you never really know where you are going to end up.

“This was one of those situations, but I am very, very thankful.”