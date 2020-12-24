BRPD investigates in custody death

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- Baton Rouge Police Homicide Detectives are investigating the death of 42-year-old Terry Baggett.

Baggett was in police custody for Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana when he complained of medical difficulty around 7 p.m. yesterday evening.

Baggett was transported to a local hospital by EMS for a medical evaluation.

Baggett was examined by hospital staff and released to police for Parish Prison Processing around 11 p.m.

While officers were processing Baggett’s papers at the 1st District Precinct, he appeared to be in some type of physical distress. Officers began to render aid and called for Fire and EMS assistance.

Baggett died at the scene.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner was called to the scene for an evaluation.

Baggett’s death is under investigation and will be determined by the Coroner after autopsy is performed.

This is an ongoing investigation.

