BRPD investigates a shooting on Hollywood street

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- Baton Rouge Police Detectives are investigating the shooting death of 61-year-old Lehman Stewart Jr. that happened around 10:43 a.m. on October 28 in the 3700 block of Hollywood St.

Stewart was shot outside of his vehicle and died at the scene.

The motive and suspects are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 (STOP).

