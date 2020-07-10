BRPD Chief Murphy Paul asks for community help, “crime is bigger than law enforcement”

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– The Baton Rouge Police Chief is asking for help from the community in dealing with a recent uptick in crime.

Paul announced there have been 45 homicides this year, up 15 from last year. More than 42% are happening inside homes.

“54% of homicides happening in the yard or outside the house. Domestics are hurting us right now,” Paul said.

“Crime is a social, economic issue and it is bigger than law enforcement. Please understand that,” Paul said.

Chief Paul said the Police Department cannot do this alone. “Anyone who expects that has unrealistic expectations,” Paul said.

Chief Paul believes conversations with community advocates will help the problem.

Representatives from the Butterfly Society and IRIS were in attendance at the press conference. Both local domestic violence centers are dealing with a higher than normal volume of calls.

“He’s going to kill me. These words are recorded in my mind. They play over and over and over again,” Butterfly Society Executive Director Twanah Harris said. “I can’t leave because I love him, I pray daily that he will change. I can’t leave because I am powerless and fearful. I can’t leave because he tells me he will kill me. These are the words of a victim I spoke to this morning,” Harris said.

The Chief’s message is to seek help instead of turning to violence. He is asking the public to speak up if you know someone who could be committing acts of violence or has intent to do so.

“Every single person here offered help. If you are a family member or a friend of someone who has communicated an intent to commit an act you have an opportunity to save a life and you have an opportunity to change the life of that person around you right now. take them up on their offer,” Paul said.

“Keep talking Baton Rouge. We will never stop listening,” Paul said.

THE BUTTERFLY SOCIETY: (225) 347 7725 https://www.thebutterflysociety.org

IRIS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CENTER: (225) 389-3001 or 1-800-541-9706 http://www.stopdv.org/index.php/contact-us/

CRIME STOPPERS (225) 344-STOP

THE BRIDGE CENTER (225) 308-1032 https://www.brbridge.org/contact