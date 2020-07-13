BRPD addressing social media incident involving minor

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is holding a news conference at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, July 13.

BRPD says the topic of discussion will revolve around “an incident that is circulating on social media involving a minor.”

An internal affairs investigation into this incident was started on Thursday, July 9.

Chief Paul states “in the interest of continuing an effort of transparency with the citizens of Baton Rouge, the Baton Rouge Police Department is committed to making sure citizens are thoroughly informed. I am aware of a video circulating on social media of an incident that occurred on Monday, July 6, 2020. As Police Chief it is incumbent upon me to make sure every interaction between the public and members of the Baton Rouge Police Department is professional according to departmental guidelines.”

BRPD Chief Paul expects to meet with the family of the minor involved in this incident on Monday.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is in the process of obtaining a Juvenile Court order which would allow them to release records relating to this incident.

The news conference is taking place at Baton Rouge Police Headquarters which is located at 9000 Airline Hwy.