Browns WR Jarvis Landry playing despite broken rib

Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Clayton Fejedelem (42) tackles Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry isn’t letting a broken rib keep him off the field or stop his consecutive games streak.

Landry revealed he suffered the injury in an Oct. 11 win over Indianapolis.

The five-time Pro Bowler took a vicious hit from behind after a catch in the first quarter. He crawled to the sideline to get medical attention.

Landry returned to the game and he also played last week against Pittsburgh.

He hasn’t missed a game in six-plus NFL seasons with Miami or Cleveland. The Browns play at Cincinnati on Sunday.