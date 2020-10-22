Browns WR Jarvis Landry playing despite broken rib

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry isn’t letting a broken rib keep him off the field or stop his consecutive games streak.
Landry revealed he suffered the injury in an Oct. 11 win over Indianapolis.
The five-time Pro Bowler took a vicious hit from behind after a catch in the first quarter. He crawled to the sideline to get medical attention.
Landry returned to the game and he also played last week against Pittsburgh.
He hasn’t missed a game in six-plus NFL seasons with Miami or Cleveland. The Browns play at Cincinnati on Sunday.